Missouri

Groom shot in the head by masked gunman during backyard St. Louis wedding

The newly married couple share two children together.

By The Associated Press

Getty Images

A St. Louis man remained hospitalized in critical condition Monday after being shot in the head by a masked gunman during his Friday night wedding reception.

Police said two masked gunmen entered the St. Louis backyard of the bride, Dulce Gonzalez, early Saturday as guests continued celebrating the couple's small home wedding, NBC affiliate KSDK-TV reported Monday.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Her sister, Yaribeth Peña, told the station that two men wearing ski masks ordered guests not to move.

Police told the station that one gunman stood behind the groom, 32-year-old Manuel Gonzalez, as the other rifled through guests' pockets.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Then one of the gunmen shot the groom in the head before they both fled.

Peña said her sister is “distraught,” “depressed” and “heartbroken” as her new husband struggles to recover.

“He’s fighting for his life," Peña said. “We are hoping he pulls through."

U.S. & World

Vaccines 23 mins ago

US to pay Moderna $176M to develop pandemic flu vaccine

Decision 2024 39 mins ago

Rep. Lloyd Doggett is first House Democrat to publicly call for Biden to step down as party's nominee

The couple share two children.

Police have not made any arrests in the case.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Missouri
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us