Southwest Airlines plane struck by gunfire near Dallas Love Field Airport in Texas, officials say

No injuries have been reported and the reported shooter has not been found.

By NBCDFW Staff

Gunshots were reported near Dallas Love Field Airport in Dallas, Texas with a bullet striking a plane late Friday night, according to a Dallas Love Field spokesperson.

According to the Love Field spokesperson, the Southwest Airlines plane is being inspected after a bullet struck the plane with passengers on board.

Dallas police responded to a shooting call around 9:48 p.m. at 8000 Herb Keller Way. According to a preliminary investigation, police say a Southwest Airlines aircraft was hit by gunfire.

No injuries have been reported and the reported shooter has not been found.

According to a Southwest Airlines spokesperson, Southwest Airlines flight 2494 taxied safely back to the terminal at the airport after a "bullet apparently struck the right side of the aircraft just under the flight deck."

The plane was preparing for departure from Dallas to Indianapolis, according to the SWA spokesperson.

Dallas Police and Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to the incident.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As developments unfold, elements of this story may change.

