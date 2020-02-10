Gunman Who Allegedly Ambushed Cops Due in Court as Tension Between NYPD, Elected Officials Escalates

What to Know A NYPD lieutenant was shot Sunday morning in the Bronx, following an earlier attack on two uniformed officers Saturday night

The attacks happened in the same precinct, just blocks from each other and less than 12 hours apart

The NYPD believes one gunman is behind both attacks and will test a firearm recovered at the scene of the second shooting

A police sergeant's union is "declaring war" on New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio following targeted shootings at one of the city's precincts that left two officers injured over the weekend.

NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea on Sunday linked what he called assassination attempts on police officers at the 41st Precinct in the Bronx to anti-police rhetoric and the Sergeants Benevolent Association blamed the violence directly on the mayor.

"Mayor DeBlasio, the members of the NYPD are declaring war on you! We do not respect you, DO NOT visit us in hospitals," the sergeant's union wrote on Twitter. "You sold the NYPD to the vile creatures, the 1% who hate cops but vote for you. NYPD cops have been assassinated because of you. This isn’t over, Game on!"

What prompted Robert Williams, 45, of the Bronx, to open fire on officers is still unknown. He was captured after he walked into a police station in the Bronx and started shooting shortly before 8 a.m. Sunday, police said. His shots struck Lieutenant Jose Gautreaux in the arm and narrowly missed other police personnel before he ran out of bullets, lay down and tossed his pistol.

That attack came just hours after Williams approached a patrol van in the same part of the Bronx and fired at two officers inside, wounding one before escaping on foot, police said.

All of those shot are expected to recover, authorities said. Gautreaux is expected to be released from the hospital on Monday.

Williams had been upset since his own son died after being shot in the Bronx, the suspect's grandmother said.

He is expected to appear in court for his arraignment on Monday on attempted murder, criminal weapon possession and resisting arrest charges, police said. It wasn't clear whether he had an attorney to speak for him.

The tension between the mayor, elected officials and the NYPD has been rising following protests calling an end to excessive force by police throughout the city. The protests, Commissioner Shea suggested, helped create an anti-police environment.

“These things are not unrelated. We had people marching through the streets of New York City recently,” Shea said. “Words matter. And words affect people's behavior.”

Shea didn't offer any evidence that Williams knew of those protests or was influenced by them.

Mayor de Blasio, who won office partly on a promise to reform overly aggressive policing of minority communities, didn't disagree with Shea and the sergeant's union, suggesting that anti-police sentiment had gotten out of hand.

“Anyone who spews hatred at our officers is aiding and abetting this kind of atmosphere; it is not acceptable," de Blasio said. “You could protest for whatever you believe in, but you cannot vilely attack those who are here to protect us. It creates this kind of dynamic.”

What de Blasio and other elected officials have been doing is not enough, said Pat Lynch, the president of the Police Benevolent Association of the City of New York.

"We've been warning about this since 2012. We warned about it in 2014 and we were ignored and two cops were killed," Lynch tells NBC New York on Sunday. "Start backing our police officers. Our elected officials that stand and nod with us, it's time to open your mouth and say 'this must stop.'"

.@NYCPBA President Pat Lynch responding to this morning’s shooting. pic.twitter.com/fIjkorbADA — Myles Miller (@MylesMill) February 9, 2020

The attacks recalled other unprovoked assaults on police officers sitting in their patrol vehicles.

In 2017, a gunman killed Officer Miosotis Familia as she sat in her patrol vehicle in the Bronx. In 2014, two officers, Rafael Ramos and Wenjian Liu, were shot dead in their patrol car in Brooklyn by a man upset about recent police killings of unarmed black men.

The killings of Ramos and Liu had also followed large protests. Some officers blamed de Blasio for expressing solidarity with the demonstrations and turned their backs on the Democrat at the funerals.

Robert Gangi, executive director of the Police Reform Organizing Project advocacy group, said it was “irresponsible" for Shea and de Blasio to link the weekend's violence to recent demonstrations, which he said involved activists "protesting in a legitimate fashion."

There is “no defense for a lunatic who opens fire on police," Gangi said.

The first attack happened just before 8:30 p.m. Saturday, when the gunman walked up to the van asking the officers for directions and then fired shots, grazing Paul Stroffolino, who was released from the hospital Sunday to applause from colleagues, authorities said.

Stroffolino and his partner for eight years, Brian Hanlon, a friend since middle school, hit the gas to get away. Neither fired a shot.

Police released a photo of the suspect and were combing the city for him when he walked into the police station coordinating the manhunt, strolled to the desk and pulled a gun, authorities said. The wounded lieutenant returned fire but missed, and police personnel dashed out of an adjoining room just in time to avoid the pursuing gunman.

Two security cameras captured video of the chaotic scene.