Gunmen Attack Doctors Without Borders Hospital in Kabul, Afghanistan

Gunmen stormed a hospital in the west of Kabul on Tuesday, killing at least four people and triggering a battle with security forces, Afghanistan's Interior Ministry said.

Afghan special forces were trying to wrest control of The Dasht-e-Barchi Hospital, a 100-bed government-run facility supported by the international humanitarian organization "Doctors Without Borders," away from the militants after killing at least three attackers, Interior Ministry spokesperson Tariq Arian said in a statement. Some 80 people, including health workers and newborns, had been evacuated from the hospital.

Several doctors had leapt to an adjacent building after at least three attackers wearing police uniforms entered, throwing grenades and shooting, government officials said.

The Taliban denied responsibility for the attack. The militants have been behind a number of attacks even as the United States tried to usher in Taliban-government peace talks after signing a troop withdrawal agreement in February.

