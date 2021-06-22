Harlem Globetrotters

Harlem Globetrotters Ask NBA to Become League's 31st Franchise

By NBC Sports Chicago Staff

Harlem Globetrotters ask NBA to become league's 31st franchise originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Harlem Globetrotters sent a letter to the NBA Monday petitioning to join the league as its 31st team.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The legendary exhibition basketball team, known for its players' innovative basketball skills, was founded in 1926. Nathaniel "Sweetwater" Clifton had been playing for the Globetrotters when he became the first Black player to sign an NBA contract in 1950. That same year, the Boston Celtics selected Globetrotter Chuck Cooper at No. 14 overall, making him the first Black player to be drafted.

As Globetrotters general manager Jeff Munn's letter notes, there have been rumors that the NBA is considering adding more teams in the near future. Seattle and Las Vegas are two cities likely to be considered if the league expands.

U.S. & World

Joe Biden 5 hours ago

Biden Admin. Pushes Shots for Young Adults as Concern Over Delta Variant Grows

Senate 13 hours ago

GOP Ready to Block Voting Rights Bill in Senate Showdown

The NBA has not publicly responded to the Globetrotters' letter yet.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Harlem GlobetrotterssportsNBA
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us