Kamala Harris

Harris calls Sonya Massey's family

Massey was a 36-year-old Black woman who was shot by a sheriff’s deputy in her Illinois home on July 6.

By Yamiche Alcindor | NBC News

On Friday, Vice President Kamala Harris called the family of Sonya Massey, a 36-year-old Black woman who was shot by a sheriff’s deputy in her Illinois home, according to Massey’s family members who spoke to NBC News

Massey, 36, was killed July 6 after she called the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office because she was afraid there might be a prowler outside, according to an attorney for her family and Illinois State Police.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Sonya Massey
Sonya Massey (Courtesy Ruby Funeral Services)

“It’s made me feel a lot better today,” said James Wilburn, Massey’s father. 

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Of Harris, Wilburn said, “She gave us her heartfelt condolences, and she let us know that she is with us, 100% that this senseless killing.”

This is a breaking news story and will continue to be updated.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com. More from NBC News:

Copyright NBC News

This article tagged under:

Kamala HarrisCrime and Courts
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us