Harris VP Pick Creates Dilemma for Trump Campaign, Which Lobs Conflicting Attacks

"This really puts the Trump campaign in a box: whether you portray her as pro-police or anti-police," said one Republican donor and Trump supporter

California Senator Kamala Harris speaks to the press in the Spin Room after participating in the fifth Democratic primary debate of the 2020 presidential campaign season co-hosted by MSNBC and The Washington Post at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, Georgia on November 20, 2019.
Nicholas Kamm/Getty Images

Joe Biden’s selection of Kamala Harris as his running mate creates a conundrum for which President Donald Trump's campaign didn't have an immediate answer: How to run against her.

In a statement moments after the announcement, Trump senior adviser Katrina Pierson blasted Harris both as someone who will "try to bury her record as a prosecutor" in California — which has been described by some critics as too harsh — and someone who will appease "anti-police extremists," who was both "phony" and in thrall to "radicals."

The early attacks painted a conflicting portrait of Harris and indicated that Trump’s campaign has not yet settled on a coherent and consistent critique of her.

"This really puts the Trump campaign in a box: whether you portray her as pro-police or anti-police," said Dan Eberhart, a Republican donor and Trump supporter. "They are going to have to decide."

