Have You Seen the Route 91 Bandit? FBI Offering $10k Reward for Bank Robber's Capture

The FBI Boston is seeking the public's help in identifying an unknown man wanted for robbing 11 banks in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Connecticut and Vermont.

Authorities released three surveillance images Thursday of the so-called Route 91 Bandit, who they say is considered armed and dangerous. He has threatened the use of a gun and during at least six of the robberies has attempted to enter the bank vault.

“In the interest of public safety, we’re asking anyone with information about this individual to contact us immediately," said Joseph R. Bonavolonta, special agent in charge of the FBI Boston Division. "We need to put a stop to this man’s crime spree before someone gets hurt. He’s considered armed and dangerous so please take a close look at these images and reach out to us if you know who he is."

He is being referred to as the Route 91 Bandit because the bank robberies have all occurred in various cities and towns located along Route 91. He is alleged to be responsible for the following robberies:

Sept. 9, 2021, at approximately 10:21 a.m., Arrha Credit Union, 63 Park Ave., West Springfield, Massachusetts

Sept. 20, 2021, at approximately 11:50 a.m., American Eagle Credit Union 201 Elm St., Enfield, Connecticut

Oct. 4, 2021, at approximately 4:50 p.m., People’s United Bank, 479 Canal St., Brattleboro, Vermont

Oct. 15, 2021, at approximately 10:45 a.m., Webster Bank, 2 North Road, East Windsor, Connecticut

October 22, 2021, at approximately 11:45 a.m., Webster Bank, 637 Main St., Somers, Connecticut

Nov. 5, 2021, at approximately 3:18 p.m., Workers Credit Union, 107 Tower Road, Athol, Massachusetts

Nov. 19, 2021, at approximately 4:42 p.m., Liberty Bank, 27 Dale Road, Avon, Connecticut

Nov. 20, 2021, at approximately 8:46 a.m., Savings Bank of Walpole, 400 West St., Keene, New Hampshire

Dec. 16, 2021, at approximately 11:48 a.m., Greenfield Cooperative Bank, 176 Avenue A, Montague, Massachusetts

Jan. 6, 2022, at approximately 10:50 a.m., Keystone Bank, 122 Prospect Hill Road, East Windsor, Connecticut

Jan. 27, 2022, at approximately 5:52 p.m., Franklin First Federal Credit Union, 57 Newton St., Greenfield, Massachusetts

He is described as being between 5'6" and 5'8" tall, with a medium build. He has blue eyes and light-colored hair, and typically wears a hood or a hat and white sneakers.

The FBI said he might be operating a newer model Nissan sedan.

A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information leading to his arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call 857-386-2000 or go to tips.fbi.gov.