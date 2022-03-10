A 23-year-old man wanted in connection with the death of a man found encased in concrete in a bathtub in a gated Hawaii community was arrested Wednesday on a Mexico-bound bus, Honolulu police said.

U.S. Marshals and Los Angeles police found Juan Tejedor Baron hiding in a crawl space under a bench at the back of a Greyhound bus in Anaheim, California, police said.

On Monday, patrol officers were sent to a home in the exclusive east Honolulu neighborhood called Hawaii Loa Ridge to check on the 73-year-old owner, who was reported missing, according to Honolulu police.

Detectives spoke with Baron, who claimed to live in the home and was in a relationship with the owner, police said. He allowed police to search the home, but the owner couldn't be found. Detectives noticed a bathtub filed with a “concrete-type substance,” police said.

Detectives saw Baron leave with a 34-year-old man.

The next day, police returned to the home and saw that the concrete-filled tub was covered with coffee grounds, Hawaii News Now reported. As police chipped away at the concrete, they found a decomposing body.

The Honolulu Medical Examiner's office didn't release the man's identity Thursday.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Marshals and Los Angeles police arrested the 34-year-old man, soon after Baron was captured Wednesday. Scott Hannon was arrested near an intersection in Inglewood, California, Honolulu police said.

Baron and Hannon were booked into the Los Angeles police Metropolitan Detention Center and it wasn't immediately clear if they have attorneys. Honolulu police said charges are pending.