Nature

Watch Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano erupt for second major time in under two weeks

Lava fountains reached heights of 1,250 feet in episode 26, a record for the eruption.

By Sanjesh Singh

NBC Universal, Inc.

One of the world's most active volcanoes is keeping busy.

The Kilauea Volcano in Hawaii, located on the state's Big Island, underwent two major eruptions in the last few weeks.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Eruption episodes have been ongoing for Kilauea since Dec. 23, 2024. Episode 25 occurred on June 11, which saw lava fountains reach heights of 330 feet. U.S. Geological Survey scientists at the time said the fountains were likely to go higher.

Episode 26 followed suit on June 25, with the fountains indeed going higher. The heights reached 1,250 feet, a record for the ongoing eruptions.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The USGS labeled the episode as an alert level of "Watch" alongside an orange color code. It is the second highest advisory, coming before the "Warning" label for red color codes.

When could episode 27 transpire? The updated forecast window is between June 29 and July 2, the USGS predicts, but it's subject to change.

The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory detected the start of a new eruption in Kīlauea summit webcam images, leading to a warning.

This article tagged under:

NatureHawaii
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us