Head found on Florida beach was swimmer who drowned after saving sister

Vincent Castaneda Jr. went missing Saturday while swimming in Miami Beach

By Brian Hamacher and NBC6

The human head that washed ashore on South Florida belonged to a 19-year-old swimmer who disappeared after saving his sister's life in Miami Beach last weekend, authorities said.

On Saturday evening, Miami Beach Police responded to calls about a swimmer in distress. That swimmer was 19-year-old Victor Castaneda Jr., who family members said had gone into the water with his younger sister.

The two got caught in a rip current, and the younger sister made it to safety but Castaneda vanished in the water, family said.

Miami Beach Police said they searched Saturday and Sunday before suspending their efforts.

But on Tuesday morning, a worker who was raking the beach on Key Biscayne came across a head that washed ashore.

Police confirmed Friday that the remains are Castaneda. The medical examiner made the confirmation.

"The Miami Beach Police Department extends prayers and condolences to the family. Our victim advocates will continue to provide support to the family during this time," the department said in a statement.

Family members said Castaneda died a hero.

“My brother was the kindest person I know and hardworking," older sister Jessica Castaneda said after he disappeared. "He was an amazing student. He had so many dreams. He was gonna enlist in the Navy."

