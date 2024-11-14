Florida

Florida beach worker makes gruesome discovery after human head washes ashore

Miami-Dade police confirmed Thursday that the head belonged to a man, but said the medical examiner was still working to identify the remains.

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

A human head that washed ashore on a South Florida beach this week belonged to a man whose identity remains unknown, police said.

Miami-Dade police confirmed Thursday that the head belonged to a man, but said the medical examiner was still working to identify the remains.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

The head was found Tuesday morning on the beach on Key Biscayne, an island just off the Miami coast.

Police said a person who was raking the beach found the head and called authorities.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Investigators are also working to determine how the man died.

No other remains have been located, police told NBC News.

This article tagged under:

FloridaKey Biscayne
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us