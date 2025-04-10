New York City
Live Updates

Live updates: 3 adults, 3 kids killed in tour helicopter crash in Hudson River

Mayor Eric Adams confirmed all six people pulled from the helicopter crash have died

By Marc Santia and Jonathan Dienst

What to Know

  • A helicopter broke apart in midair and crashed upside-down into the Hudson River between Manhattan and the New Jersey waterfront Thursday
  • A report of the downed aircraft near the West Side Highway and Spring Street came in shortly after 3 p.m. Thursday.
  • Six people, three adults and three children, were pulled from the water and pronounced dead a short time later, Mayor Eric Adams said at a press conference.
  • There are not believed to have been others on board the aircraft at the time of the crash.
  • At least some of the victims, officials from New York and New Jersey have said, were family members visiting from Spain.
  • Three law enforcement sources say the helicopter is believed to have been a tour charter flying along the Hudson at the time of the crash. A cause is under investigation.

A helicopter crashed into the Hudson River, NYPD said on Thursday afternoon. Follow live updates below.

This article tagged under:

New York City
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us