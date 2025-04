A helicopter with at least two people aboard crashed in the Hudson River Thursday afternoon, according to the NYPD and sources with knowledge of the investigation.

A report of the downed aircraft near the West Side Highway and Spring Street came in shortly after 3 p.m. Two rescue officials said one person had been pulled from the chopper and life-saving efforts were underway. A second person was being pulled from the helicopter in unknown condition, the officials say.

It wasn't clear how many people were on the helicopter, nor where it was headed or had come from.

Emergency boats appeared to be responding to the upside-down chopper, Citizen app footage showed.

Due to a helicopter crash in the Hudson River, in the vicinity of the West Side Highway and Spring Street, expect emergency vehicles and traffic delays in the surrounding areas. pic.twitter.com/zpCBAOLnUU — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) April 10, 2025

The city's Office of Emergency Management urged people to avoid the area.

No other details were immediately available.