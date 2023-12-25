Powerball

Here are the winning numbers for the $638 million Powerball Christmas jackpot

The drawing is held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday

The winning numbers were drawn for the $638 million Powerball jackpot on Monday night, but unfortunately there were no winners on Christmas night.

The winning numbers are 5, 12, 20, 24, 29 and a red Powerball of 4. The Power Play is 2x.

With no jackpot winner on Monday, the jackpot will grow to an estimated $685 million for Wednesday's drawing.

The jackpot can either be awarded over 30 years, or winners can take the one-time cash option. Most choose the latter.

The cash option for Wednesday's upcoming drawing is an estimated $344.7 million.

The prize is also subject to federal taxes. Most states tax lottery winnings as well. However, Texas, Florida and California are among the few states do not.

The $638 million jackpot represents the largest Powerball jackpot since the $1.7 billion prize was awarded to someone in California in October of this year.

Edwin Castro, the winner of the biggest Powerball jackpot in history, has bought a $25.5 million mansion in Hollywood Hills.

