Here's How Many Coronavirus Cases There Have Been at Every College in New England

As college students across New England return to campus for the fall semester, they're all being tested for the coronavirus. And so far, more than 700 have tested positive at nearly 80 schools in Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Vermont.

A New York Times database is tracking all of the coronavirus cases at colleges and universities across the country. The list includes public, four-year universities in the United States, through Sept. 2. So schools like the University of New Hampshire, which recently had an outbreak of at least 11 cases, are not yet included.

The database includes total cases dating back to the start of the pandemic, so some of them are no longer active. For example, Bennington College in Vermont is listed as having three cases, which the school said were caught through arrival testing and have since been medically cleared.

The schools with the most cases are the University of Connecticut with 186, Yale University with 126, Boston University with 44, Harvard University with 34 and Worcester State University with 33.

Here's a look at how many cases there are among college students in each state, and how many there are on each campus:

CASES BY STATE:

Connecticut has 361 cases at nine schools

Maine has 23 cases at eight schools

Massachusetts has 252 cases at 34 schools

New Hampshire has 38 cases at five schools

Rhode Island has 30 cases at five schools

Vermont has 18 cases at seven schools

CONNECTICUT CASES:

Central Connecticut State, New Britan: 30

Connecticut College, New London: 1

Sacred Heart University, Fairfield: 6

Trinity College, Hartford: 1

U.S. Coast Guard Academy, New London: 9

University of Connecticut, Storrs: 186

University of Hartford: 1

Wesleyan University, Middletown: 1

Yale University, New Haven: 126

MAINE CASES:

Bates College, Lewiston: 3

Colby College, Waterville: 7

Maine Maritime Academy, Castine: 1

University of Maine Orono: 6

University of Maine Farmington: 1

University of Maine at Fort Kent: 1

University of New England, Biddeford: 2

University of Southern Maine, Portland: 2

MASSACHUSETTS CASES:

American International College, Springfield: 1

Amherst College: 3

Anna Maria College, Paxton: 1

Babson College, Wellesley: 2

Bentley University, Waltham: 2

Boston College, Chestnut Hill: 10

Boston University: 44

Brandeis University, Waltham: 9

Clark University, Worcester: 4

College of the Holy Cross, Worcester: 1

Eastern Nazarene College, Quincy: 6

Emerson College, Boston: 3

Emmanuel College, Boston: 4

Framingham State University: 2

Harvard University, Cambridge: 34

Hebrew College, Newton Centre: 1

Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences, Boston: 4

Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge: 8

Mount Holyoke College, South Hadley: 3

Northeastern University, Boston: 10

Smith College, Northampton: 2

Suffolk University, Boston: 13

Tufts University, Medford: 3

University of Massachusetts Amherst: 12

University of Massachusetts Boston: 16

University of Massachusetts Dartmouth: 1

University of Massachusetts Lowell: 2

University of Massachusetts Medical School, Worcester: 8

Wellesley College: 2

Western New England University, Springfield: 3

Wheaton College, Williamstown: 1

Worcester Polytechnic Institute: 3

Worcester State University: 33

NEW HAMPSHIRE:

Dartmouth College, Hanover: 8

Franklin Pierce University, Rindge: 9

New England College, Henniker: 5

Plymouth State University: 14

Saint Anselm College, Manchester: 2

RHODE ISLAND:

Brown University, Providence: 1

Providence College: 6

Rhode Island College, Providence: 1

Roger Williams University, Bristol: 5

University of Rhode Island, Kingston: 17

VERMONT:

Bennington College: 1

Castleton University: 1

Landmark College, Putney: 1

Middlebury College: 2

Norwich University, Northfield: 4

University of Vermont, Burlington: 7

Vermont Technical College, Randolph: 1