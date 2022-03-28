Here's Why the Kowloon's Owners Are Remaking the Route 1 Landmark

The Kowloon restaurant has been a landmark on Route 1 north of Boston for more than seven decades, its huge Asian-style building as recognizable as the giant neon cactus and orange dinosaur.

But that building will soon disappear, just like the former Hilltop Steak House that made the cactus famous and Route 1 Miniature Golf that first gave the dinosaur its notoriety. While those other landmarks remain as part of new developments, the Kowloon's longtime owners, the Wong family, plan to continue the restaurant in a much smaller space.

Co-owner Bobby Wong explained that it's gotten harder to attract workers for such a sprawling establishment, and patrons increasingly want the convenience of being able to pick up food from their car.

