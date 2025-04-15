Crime and Courts

Hertz says 2024 hack exposed some customers' driver license and credit card data

The company didn’t disclose how many of its customers were affected by the cyberattack

By J.J. McCorvey | NBC News

File photo
David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Hertz is notifying customers that a data hack late last year may have exposed their personal data.

The rental-car giant said an analysis of the incident that it completed on April 2 found the breach affected some customers’ birthdates, credit card and driver’s license data and information related to workers’ compensation claims.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

The hack occurred between October and December 2024, Hertz said, adding that “a very small number of individuals” may have had their Social Security numbers, passport information and Medicare or Medicaid IDs impacted as well.

The company didn’t disclose how many of its customers were affected by the cyberattack.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

news Apr 8

U.S. financial regulator says email hack exposed sensitive data on banks

Cybersecurity Jan 31

US children data hack could impact millions of students: Report

Hertz said the hackers accessed the information through systems operated by Cleo Communications, one of its software vendors, and said it was one of “many other companies affected by this event.”

Cleo didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

“Hertz takes the privacy and security of personal information seriously,” the company said in a statement, adding that it has reported the breach to law enforcement and is also alerting the relevant regulators. It’s offering two years of free identity-monitoring services to Hertz customers affected by the breach.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com. More from NBC News:

Copyright NBC News

This article tagged under:

Crime and Courts
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us