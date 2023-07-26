High school student who sat in Pence's chair during Capitol riot is sentenced to 1 year in prison

A high school student who stormed the U.S. Capitol, assaulted a police officer and sat in a Senate floor chair reserved for the vice president has been sentenced to one year in prison.

Georgia resident Bruno Joseph Cua was 18 when he attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, making him one of the youngest people charged in the riot.

U.S. District Judge Randolph Moss sentenced Cua on Wednesday to a prison term of one year and one day followed by three years of supervised release.

The judge convicted Cua of felony charges after a trial earlier this year.

Both of Cua's parents made remarks, saying they were sorry they brought him to D.C., NBC News reported. They previously said they felt “just stupid” and “embarrassed” that they bought into Trump’s election lies.

“I should have seen the pot that was boiling,” Alise Cuasaid in court on Wednesday. “I believed what I was hearing.”

Joseph Cua said Jan. 6 was “a black mark on our nation’s history” and that he failed his son, who he said heard “stop the steal” as a “call to action,” and that his son was “under the influence” of “intoxicating” chants and battle cries.

“He thought he was fighting for our country, not against it,” Joseph Cua said. “Where have all the bullhorns gone?”

Starting with President Trump’s “Save America Rally” speech, to rioters breaching the U.S. Capitol and ending with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris confirmed as the next President and Vice President of the U.S., here’s a look at what happened at the U.S. Capitol Jan. 6, 2021.