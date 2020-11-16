Hillsong

Hillsong Announces Probe Into NYC Church After Firing of Star Pastor Carl Lentz

The decision to investigate the New York City location came after hearing from “a number of people about their experiences and concerns,” according to a church spokesperson

Hillsong NYC Pastor Carl Lentz is pictured backstage at the Hillsong Conference at Allphones Arena in Sydney, New South Wales, July 3, 2015.
Toby Zerna/Newspix/Getty Images (File)

Hillsong is investigating its New York City branch after Carl Lentz, mega-church pastor and one-time spiritual adviser to Justin Bieber, was let go last week for his alleged “moral failures.”

Brian Houston, the founder of Hillsong, made the announcement in a statement on Twitter on Thursday.

A spokesperson for Hillsong Church told NBC News in an email that the decision to investigate the New York City location came after hearing from “a number of people about their experiences and concerns.”

Following the findings of the investigation, the organization said it would “take whatever actions are deemed necessary to right the wrongs and see Hillsong East Coast move forward in a way that enables many more people to find hope in Jesus.”

It's unclear whether the investigation centers on Lentz, who did not immediately return NBC News request for comment.

Get the full story at NBCNews.com.

More U.S. and World News

boy scouts of america Nov 16

About 90K Sex Abuse Claims Filed in Boy Scouts Bankruptcy

Breonna Taylor Nov 16

3rd Breonna Taylor Grand Juror: Cops ‘Got Slap on the Wrist'

This article tagged under:

Hillsong
Decision 2020 Supporting Our Schools Coronavirus Pandemic Local Kids Connection NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Sports Dog House Community Video Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us