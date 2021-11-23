The suspect accused of being behind the wheel of an SUV and plowing into a crowd of people at a Wisconsin Christmas parade Sunday, killing six people and injuring more than 60, has been charged with five counts of intentional homicide in connection to the incident.

The suspect, Darrell Brooks Jr., 39, of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, made his first court appearance on Tuesday afternoon.

Each count comes with a maximum sentence of life in prison, according to officials.

An 81-year-old man, a 79-year-old woman and a 71-year-old woman were among the five killed, police said at a news conference. The other victims were two 52-year-old women. Members of the “Milwaukee Dancing Grannies” club were among those killed, as was an employee of Citizens Bank.

Prosecutors say that a sixth individual, a child, passed away Tuesday and that a sixth count of intentional homicide will be filed in the coming days.

That death has not yet been confirmed by Waukesha County officials, but the family of one of the children injured in the incident confirmed that their son had died from his injuries.

Prosecutors have requested a $5 million cash bail for the suspect in the case, citing his extensive criminal history and the seriousness of the charges.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Waukesha County court Tuesday, at least 62 people were hurt when the suspect "intentionally drove his maroon SUV through barricades into a crowd of people."

Police had originally announced that 48 individuals had been injured, but the complaint bumped that number up to 62.

At least nine patients — most of them children — were listed in critical condition Monday at two hospitals, and seven others were reported in serious condition.

How to Help Victims of Waukesha Christmas Parade Tragedy

According to the criminal complaint, multiple officers attempted to stop the vehicle at different points on the parade route, with one officer firing three gunshots at the vehicle.

Both officers cited in the complaint say that it appeared the driver was deliberately trying to hit pedestrians and made no effort to avoid any of the collisions that occurred.

Waukesha Police Chief Dan Thompson during a press conference on Monday said officers were not pursuing the suspect when he entered the parade route, however, an officer did fire a shot to try to stop him but ceased firing because of the danger to others.

Thompson said there is no evidence the crash on Sunday was a terrorist attack.

Law enforcement sources earlier told NBC News Brooks was involved in a domestic stabbing incident before the crash, with the complaint confirming that he had been involved in an altercation.

It was not clear who the victim was and the exact circumstances surrounding the incident were not yet clear, and no charges have been filed outside of the five counts of intentional homicide.