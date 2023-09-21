Food & Drink

Hot dog! The Wienermobile is back after short-lived name change

The previous name change was not great, to be quite frank

By The Associated Press

Oscar Mayer's Weinermobile parked
NBC10 Philadelphia

Some names are just the wurst.

Just four months after announcing that the hot dog-shaped Wienermobile was changing its name to the Frankmobile, the one-of-a-kind wiener on wheels is reverting to the original.

Oscar Mayer announced Wednesday on Instagram that the Frankmobile is toast. The Wienermobile rides again.

The name change announced by The Kraft Heinz Company in May was meant to pay homage to the brand's 100% beef franks and their new recipe.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

For fans of the original name, the change was, frankly, ridiculous.

“It’s been a franktastic summer!” the Instagram post said. “But like you, we missed this BUNderful icon. Help us welcome back the Wienermobile!”

U.S. & World

Food & Drink 27 mins ago

Uber Eats to begin accepting Food Stamps as part of new initiatives to help consumers save money

Ohio 2 hours ago

Video shows officer repeatedly discussed charging 11-year-old victim with child sexual abuse offense

Oscar Mayer was headquartered in the Wisconsin capital, Madison, for nearly 100 years before it moved to Chicago in 2015. The first Weinermobile was created in 1936, and it has gone through several iterations since then.

Those who drive the Wienermobile around to promotional events are known as Hotdoggers, and Oscar Mayer was looking to hire some earlier this year. Perhaps the most famous Hotdogger is former U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan, who drove the Wienermobile one summer while in college.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Food & Drink
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us