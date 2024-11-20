Ohio

House explosion leaves 2 dead, 1 injured in Ohio, officials say

The names of the three people have not been released, and it wasn't immediately clear if any of them lived at the home

By NBC Staff and The Associated Press

An explosion at an Ohio home Tuesday killed two people, injured one and sent debris flying throughout a neighborhood, authorities said.

It's not yet known what caused the blast in Bethel, which happened shortly before 9 a.m. and set the home on fire. Several residents said the explosion shook their homes and caused minor damage.

A man and a woman were killed in the blast, Bethel Tate Fire Chief Christopher Cooper said. Another man suffered burns and was being treated at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, he said.

The names of the three people have not been released, and it wasn't immediately clear if any of them lived at the home.

“It was a large explosion that had sent debris across the neighborhood,” Cooper said at a news conference.

The explosion shockwave was felt across the neighborhood, with one neighbor telling NBC affiliate WLWT that he felt a “shockwave” throughout his brick house.

The Ohio State Fire Marshal will lead the investigation into the blast. Bethel is a village in Tate Township in southwestern Ohio.

