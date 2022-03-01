How many MLB games have been canceled due to lockout? originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Opening Day will have to wait.

Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred announced on Tuesday that he has canceled the first two series for each team to start the 2022 season. The earliest the regular season could start is currently April 8, but based on where negotiations stand between the league and the players union, there is reason to believe even more games will be canceled.

This is the first time in 27 years that the league has canceled games due to a labor dispute. The three prior work stoppages that cut into the schedule cost MLB 86, 713 and 938 games, respectively.

How does the current lockout compare from a game standpoint, and how is each team affected? Here’s a breakdown of the games being lost to the lockout:

How many total games have been canceled by the MLB lockout?

By canceling the first two series of the 2022 season, 91 games were wiped away.

How many games has each team lost during the MLB lockout?

With the first two series of the season canceled, each team lost between five and seven games. Here’s a team-by-team breakdown:

Arizona Diamondbacks: 6

Atlanta Braves: 6

Baltimore Orioles: 6

Boston Red Sox: 6

Chicago White Sox: 6

Chicago Cubs: 5

Cincinnati Reds: 6

Cleveland Guardians: 6

Colorado Rockies: 6

Detroit Tigers: 7

Houston Astros: 6

Kansas City Royals: 6

Los Angeles Angels: 6

Los Angeles Dodgers: 7

Miami Marlins: 7

Milwaukee Brewers: 6

Minnesota Twins: 6

New York Mets: 5

New York Yankees: 7

Oakland A's: 7

Philadelphia Phillies: 5

Pittsburgh Pirates: 6

San Diego Padres: 6

San Francisco Giants: 7

Seattle Mariners: 6

St. Louis Cardinals: 5

Tampa Bay Rays: 6

Texas Rangers: 7

Toronto Blue Jays: 6

Washington Nationals: 5

Eleven teams were scheduled to have all home games across their first two series: Red Sox, Reds, Guardians, Astros, Dodgers, Marlins, Brewers, Mets, A’s, Padres and Mariners.

Conversely, 11 teams were scheduled to spend both of their opening series on the road: Diamondbacks, Braves, Rockies, Tigers, Angels, Twins, Yankees, Phillies, Giants, Cardinals and Rays.

Even though teams have lost a different number of games, the league is not expected to create a new schedule once a deal is reached.