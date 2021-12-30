Facebook

How Organized Retail Theft Rings in One Ohio Town Use Facebook Marketplace to Sell Stolen Goods

One thief said he made $2,500 a day stealing power tools before he was arrested: “You make more money than you do selling drugs, and it’s less jail time"

Police say it's a growing illegal industry: massive, organized retail theft, in which internet-savvy criminals shoplift pricey items from the shelves of big-box retailers.

“It’s big money,” said Detective Sgt. Todd Curtis of the Perrysburg Township Police Department in Ohio, who recently helped arrest a 44-year-old man selling a stolen Husqvarna chainsaw. “We’re not going to put up with it. We’re not going to tolerate it.”

Curtis is one of a trio of investigators in the 23-officer department who began busting organized shoplifting rings long before a wave of cities began acknowledging the problem in recent weeks. CaliforniaIllinois and other states are reassessing their yearslong push to scale back property crime enforcement as viral videos circulate featuring “smash-and-grabs” at high-end shops across the country

What’s being overlooked, law enforcement officials and big tech watchdogs say, is the role online resale sites, such as Facebook Marketplace, play in the surge. 

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here. 

