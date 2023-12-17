Greg Abbott

How Texas Gov. Greg Abbott divided Democrats on immigration with migrant busing

He has made clear that he is not stopping

By Natasha Korecki

Migrants sent by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott arrive near 30th Street Station Wednesday morning, Nov. 16, 2022, in Philadelphia. Abbott has sent the buses to Democratic-led cities as a way to maximize exposure over what he says is inaction by the Biden administration over high numbers of migrants crossing on the southern border.
AP Photo/Joe Lamberti

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott knows he’s wreaking havoc by sending busloads of migrants from his border towns to sanctuary cities. 

The signs are evident. 

New York says it’s at a breaking point. Chicago is running out of time and space before a harsh winter sets in. Washington, D.C. says its housing is at capacity. Other cities, like Denver, have declared states of emergency. 

A federal appeals court ordered Texas to move a floating barrier aimed at stopping migrants.
But if Abbott has made one thing clear, it’s this: He’s not stopping. 

It has all added up to a shift in the immigration debate, where Democrats are calling out the president of their own party to do more to contain what they call a crisis. And this winter could make it worse.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

Greg Abbott
