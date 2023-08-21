Natural disasters

How to best prepare your home for disasters

Take this essential step to ensure that both your home and belongings are covered in the event of a disaster

By Raven Harper

No one can predict when a natural disaster might strike, but there are practical steps you can take to ensure your home and belongings are protected. One critical measure is creating a comprehensive home inventory, a process that can prove invaluable if your home is ever damaged or destroyed.

In the unfortunate event that your home is damaged or destroyed by a disaster, your insurance company might require you to provide an item-by-item inventory of your house to ensure you receive the full compensation.

Failing to document everything you’ve lost could result in receiving less insurance money than expected.

To prevent this, investing a little time in a home inventory before disaster strikes is a wise move. Here’s how:

First, grab your phone or camera and get ready to document your possessions.

Start by walking through each room in your house. Capture photos or videos of your belongings. Begin with wide shots, and then focus on specific items. Don’t forget to open drawers, closets, and any hidden spaces that might be hard to capture.

Continue photographing and recording until you’ve covered your entire home. This will ensure you won’t miss any important items.

Reach out to your insurance company before you begin your home inventory. They might offer a free app that can assist you in creating your inventory. If you have an insurance agent, they could provide you with useful tools as well.

After completing your inventory, store a copy in a safe location, such as the cloud. This ensures easy access even in the aftermath of a disaster.

By dedicating some time to creating a home inventory, you’re taking a proactive step towards safeguarding your home and belongings from the unpredictable nature of natural disasters.

