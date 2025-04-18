space

How to catch the shooting stars of spring's first meteor shower, the Lyrids

Viewing lasts until April 26. Here’s what to know about the Lyrids and other meteor showers.

By Christina Larson | The Associated Press

A meteor streaks across the night sky at the InfoAge Space Exploration Center in Wall Township of New Jersey, United States as the Lyrids meteor shower reached its maximum in the early morning of April 22, 2022.
Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

When the Lyrid meteor shower reaches its peak, it will be spring's first chance to see shooting stars.

The Lyrids have surprised skygazers in the past with as many as 100 meteors per hour, but it's not predicted to be as active this time around.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

During Tuesday morning's peak, expect to see around six meteors per hour, said Thaddeus LaCoursiere, planetarium program coordinator at the Bell Museum in St. Paul, Minnesota.

The waning crescent moon will be 40% full, meaning a decent level of visibility under clear and dark conditions.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Viewing lasts until April 26. Here’s what to know about the Lyrids and other meteor showers.

What is a meteor shower?

As the Earth orbits the sun, several times a year it passes through debris left by passing comets and sometimes asteroids. The source of the Lyrids is debris from the comet Thatcher.

U.S. & World

Trump administration 11 hours ago

Live updates: Trump says US could move on from Ukraine-Russia peace talks

Trump administration 6 mins ago

Maryland senator is returning to US after meeting with Abrego Garcia in El Salvador

When these fast-moving space rocks enter Earth’s atmosphere, the debris encounters new resistance from the air and becomes very hot, eventually burning up.

Sometimes the surrounding air glows briefly, leaving behind a fiery tail — the end of a “shooting star.”

You don’t need special equipment to see the various meteor showers that flash across annually, just a spot away from city lights.

According to meteorologists, the stunning sight is believed to be a meteor from the annual Geminids meteor shower

How to view a meteor shower

The best time to watch a meteor shower is in the early predawn hours when the moon is low in the sky.

Competing sources of light — such as a bright moon or artificial glow — are the main obstacles to a clear view of meteors. Cloudless nights when the moon wanes smallest are optimal viewing opportunities.

And keep looking up, not down. Your eyes will be better adapted to spot shooting stars if you aren’t checking your phone.

When is the next meteor shower?

The next major meteor shower, the Eta Aquarids, peaks in early May.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

spaceScience
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us