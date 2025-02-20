The immigrant community in the United States has been the consistent target of one of the most common scams: impostors posing as federal agents of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Service (ICE) who want to prey on the most vulnerable.

Though impersonating a federal agent is a crime, that has not stopped impostors from taking advantage of immigrants with legal status and undocumented migrants. ICE agent impersonators can be arrested and charged with various offenses, including fraud and impersonating a federal agent.

According to the Federal Trade Commission, impostor scams resulted in losses of $2.7 billion in 2023.

Thousands of protestors have staged demonstrations from Chicago to Phoenix to protest President Trump’s immigration policies and deportations.

What are the most common scams? Calls, texts, emails

The scam can start quite simply. An immigrant receives a phone call from someone posing as an ICE agent. The purported agent tells the victim that they violated some immigration law and they are in immediate danger of being arrested and deported.

In a threatening tone, the fake agent scares the victim into revealing personal information, such as their date of birth, social security number and credit card numbers.

Scammers often call from a phone that will appear on caller ID as an official ICE number. They may even use the official ICE website to convince their victims of their authenticity.

The scammer tells the victim the only way to avoid arrest and deportation is to pay hundreds or thousands of dollars in immigration fees and fines to stop the investigation and quash an arrest warrant. Many victims cave to the pressure and send money to the person impersonating the federal agent.

The same type of scam can come via text message or email, sending a link to the victim to send money in exchange for not being arrested or prosecuted by immigration agents.

Impostors often dress in clothing with fake ICE logos or use federal agency badges and go to homes and businesses, or they may approach undocumented immigrants on the street. Scammers may also approach victims with cars or trucks with ICE or police logos.

Facts to help you avoid becoming a victim of scams

ICE agents and local police do not call immigrants to warn them that they are about to be arrested and deported for violating immigration laws.

Officers do not request financial information (such as bank account and credit card information) or demand money from someone to dismiss an investigation or quash an arrest warrant.

ICE agents carry official badges and credentials. They may have identification cards with their name, photo and the department logo. You can ask them to show you their badge or ID.

How to report a scam?