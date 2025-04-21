Skip to content
Main Navigation
Search
Search for:
Local
Weather
Investigations
NBC CT Responds
Video
Entertainment
NBC CT Newsletters
Traffic
Watch 24/7
Create profile / Log in
Dashboard
Email preferences
Sign out
Trending
NBC CT Weather Blog
Trump Administration
Reckless on our Roads
Paige Bueckers
Spring blossoms
CT Live
Face the Facts
Expand
U.S. & World
Close Menu
Create profile / Log in
Dashboard
Search for:
Newsletters
Top Video
Submit Photos and Videos
Local
U.S. & World
Weather
NBC CT Weather Blog
School Closings
Investigations
NBC CT Responds
Submit a Consumer Complaint
Entertainment
CT Live
Kids Connection
Sports
Dog House
Community
Connect To Healthier
Leading the Way to Better Health
NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut
Our News Standards
Submit a Consumer Complaint
Submit Photos and Video
Contests
TV Schedule
Our Apps
Newsletters
Cozi TV
Follow Us
Facebook
Instagram
TikTok
Contact Us