Decision 2024

How to watch Lester Holt's interview with President Biden on Monday

The full interview will air during a prime-time special at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT on NBC and will stream in the player below

Days after the assassination attempt on his 2024 rival, President Joe Biden sat down for an interview with NBC News anchor Lester Holt at the White House on Monday.

The full interview will air during a primetime special at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT on NBC and will stream in the player above via NBC News NOW. Portions of the interview will air earlier Monday on NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt at 6:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. CT. The full interview and unedited transcript will also be available on NBCNews.com.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

In a clip of the interview released Monday ahead of the broadcast, Biden tells Holt that he misspoke when he said that voters should put former President Trump “in a bullseye.”

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

On Sunday night, Biden delivered an Oval Office address to the nation — only his third since taking office — about the shooting at a Trump campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on Saturday. 

“Our politics must never be a literal battlefield, and God forbid, a killing field,” Biden said. “We stand for an America not of extremism and fury, but of decency and grace.”

And on Monday, the first night of the Republican convention, Biden will sit down with Holt for an interview in which he plans to expand on his calls for an end to political violence, a campaign official told NBC News.

This article tagged under:

Decision 2024
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us