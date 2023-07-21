Texas

Human remains found in luggage at Texas ranch

The gruesome discovery was made Thursday morning after people feeding some animals spotted the luggage in southeastern Bexar County.

Bexar County Sheriff's Office via Facebook

Workers at a Texas ranch found luggage that contained partial human remains Thursday morning, the Bexar County sheriff said.

People feeding some animals spotted the luggage at the ranch in far southeastern Bexar County, Sheriff Javier Salazar said.

“They began investigating it and found what appears to be human remains,” Salazar said. “At this point, we don’t know anything about gender of the remains or how long the remains have been out here.”

A cause and manner of death, as well as the identity, is still pending but Salazar said the first inclination is to assume a homicide. He said the remains were partial.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Bexar County is in south-central Texas and encompasses the city of San Antonio and surrounding areas.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com 

This article tagged under:

Texas
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us