Hundreds of Boats Gather for Parade Supporting Trump Near Mar-a-Lago

Hundreds of boaters were seen drifting through Palm Beach waterways in support of President Donald Trump Sunday afternoon.

The boat parade departed from Jupiter Inlet and traveled southbound to Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort.

Chopper footage showed hundreds of boats of all sizes waving “Trump 2020” and American flags as they floated in unison supporting the president.

According to a Facebook event, the parade was organized to show “overwhelming support for our PRESIDENT TRUMP.” Thousands of people marked themselves as interested in the event, while more than 870 others said they would be attending.

The parade caught Trump's attention and he expressed his gratitude in a tweet saying "I will never let you down!"

Thank you very much to our beautiful “boaters.” I will never let you down! pic.twitter.com/Ot5Ffnjj9G — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 3, 2020

Just ahead of the parade, boat ramps in Palm Beach County re-opened on Wednesday after being closed for weeks in an effort to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Boat ramps in Miami-Dade and Broward counties also re-opened on Wednesday as state and local officials collaborate on plans to slowly restart the economy.

Strict social distancing guidelines remain in place as more public spaces begin to re-open across South Florida.