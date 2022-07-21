36 Bus Drivers for NYC Summer Kids' Programs Hurt in School Bus Flip; Families Brace for Delays

A school bus carrying bus drivers who work for New York City's summer kids' programming flipped over on the Hutchinson River Parkway early Thursday, injuring three dozen as the peak morning rush got underway, authorities say.

No children were on the bus, which was carrying 37 adults including the driver when it crashed on the Hutch, north of the Cross Bronx Expressway, near exit 1a around 6 a.m. Three of the 36 adults who were hurt were said to be seriously injured, officials said.

Mayor Eric Adams issued a statement Thursday confirming the bus was contracted by the city's Department of Education. Families should expect some delayed bus routes both in the morning and afternoon, the Democrat cautioned. He said schools would reach out to impacted families. Those experiencing delays can call their Summer Rising sites for more details.

"The safety of every member of our community is our top priority and thankfully, at this time, no major injuries have been sustained on board. Additionally, no students were on the bus," Adams said.

The only one of the 37 people aboard the bus at the time of the accident who refused medical treatment at the scene was the driver. Authorities say their preliminary investigation indicates the driver tried to exit the highway from the middle lane, which may have caused the flip, but the official cause of the crash requires further study.

It wasn't clear where the bus was headed. The bus operator, Consolidated Bus Transit, said its safety officers were investigating the accident involving its employees.

"Right now our immediate concern is for the safety and well-being of our employees," the statement said. "Consolidated prides itself as a safe and reliable transportation company providing transportation services in New York City for over 40 years. We will work with the police and Department of Education in determining the cause of the accident."

Chopper 4 showed a number of people milling about on the ground, some standing, some setting, as authorities tended to the injured. The injuries were said to mostly involve bruising and neck and back pain, officials said.

All of the victims were able to get themselves out of the vehicle, they added.

