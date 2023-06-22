Check out the paving progress made as I-95 reopening in Philly nears

What to Know Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro says traffic will be moving on Interstate 95 again this weekend. Shapiro on Tuesday lauded the around-the-clock work of crews on the stretch of the East Coast’s main north-south highway.

A section of the northbound lanes of the elevated highway in northeast Philadelphia collapsed early June 11 after a tractor-trailer hauling gasoline flipped over on an off-ramp and caught fire.

State transportation officials said the driver, who was killed, lost control around a curve. The resulting damage necessitated demolition of the southbound lanes as well, officials said.

The temporary lanes that promise to reopen Interstate 95 just about two weeks after it collapsed during a fiery, deadly crash, appeared to be closer to being ready Thursday morning.

The live feed supplied by PennDOT showed what appeared to be black asphalt laid down on top of the filled-in hole.

A worker at the site confirmed to NBC10 that two layers of asphalt had been put down and that one more layer was needed before three lanes of road in each direction of I-95 would be ready to reopen.

The around-the-clock work to get traffic moving again on I-95 has been livestreamed as crews filled the collapse site with a temporary fill. Gov. Josh Shapiro on Tuesday announced the road would be ready about two weeks after the collapse. The highway originally collapsed on June 11.

“Traffic will be flowing here on I-95 this weekend,” Shapiro said.

The repaving progress seems to be in line with Shapiro's claim.

Governor Josh Shapiro announced Tuesday the section of I-95 that collapsed following a deadly truck crash and fire earlier this month will reopen to traffic this weekend. He talked about the new timeline in an exclusive interview with NBC10's Rosemary Connors.

On Wednesday, PennDOT said that besides the paving, "crews are doing concrete work to reinforce areas of the existing roadway prior to paving and placing the center barrier."

Pennsylvania’s plan for a quick interim fix has involved trucking in 2,000 tons of lightweight recycled glass nuggets to fill in the collapsed area, avoiding supply-chain delays for other materials, officials said. After that, a replacement bridge will be built next to it to reroute traffic while crews excavate the fill to restore the exit ramp, officials said.

In the aftermath of I-95 being closed in both the northbound and southbound directions, drivers have dealt with detours and delays while dignitaries, including President Joe Biden, have visited the site and pledged for funding to fix the road.

“We have worked around the clock to get this done, and we’ve completed each phase safely and ahead of schedule. That’s all due to the incredible coordination with our local, state, and federal partners – and thanks to the hard-working men and women of the Philadelphia Building Trades who are making this happen," Shapiro said Tuesday.

Nathaniel Moody died in the June 11 crash after his tanker truck crashed and caught fire under the I-95 overpass.

