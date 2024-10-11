California

California woman killed after rock is thrown through car windshield, police say

CHP is investigating the tragedy and a similar report in the same area.

NBC Universal, Inc.

The devastated family of Sarina Rodriguez who was killed after someone threw a rock through her car windshield is speaking out about the tragedy as the person responsible remains at large.

Rodriguez was driving with her boyfriend along Highway 138 near Highway 18 in Los Angeles County just after midnight on Oct. 8 when a large rock was thrown through her windshield, according to CHP. The rock struck and killed the 25-year-old driver.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

"It happened right before I went into the turn. A car passed me never went into the turn, the rock was directly for the driver right above the cluster it broke the steering wheel ring," recounted Franko Martinez, who was the passenger in the vehicle.

Martinez said he was able to steer the car to the shoulder but there was nothing he could do to help Rodriguez.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

"All I can do is pray right now. It's hard to sleep," said Martinez.

CHP continues to investigate the tragedy and at least one other similar incident that happened two days before Rodriguez was killed, where a large rock was thrown at another car's windshield.

"I didn’t get to say goodbye to her and I didn’t get to tell her how much I loved her because I do. I did. I always will," said Sylvia Perez, sister to Rodriguez.

U.S. & World

Celebrity News 3 hours ago

Jay-Z's lawyers gave ‘legal ultimatum' to Piers Morgan after guest made Sean ‘Diddy' Combs comparison

Colorado 4 hours ago

Elevator door was ‘broken' during Colorado mine tour accident that killed 1 and trapped 12

The heartbroken family asks anyone on the road that day who may have seen something to come forward to help keep other drivers safe and bring justice to Rodriguez.

"There is a killer on this road and we have to find this person," said Drew Harrity, uncle to Rodriguez. "There was a whole life behind this story that was cut short and a promising future that she had. I can promise you if anyone out there met her they would love her too. That’s who she was."

This article tagged under:

California
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us