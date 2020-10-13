Cougar

‘I Don't Feel Like Dying Today': Utah Hiker Is Chased by Cougar

"No, no, go away, please go away,” Burgess said as he backed away from the cougar. “Come on, dude"

Kyle Burgess/NBC News

A Saturday afternoon hike turned into a nearly six-minute scary encounter with a cougar as the animal tracked Kyle Burgess in a Utah park.

The 26-year-old came across four cougar cubs near a trail in Provo's Slate Canyon Park in Provo at about 5 p.m. on Saturday. An adult cougar, likely the mother, began tracking Burgess. He began recording the encounter on his mobile phone.

U.S. & World

Kamala Harris 16 hours ago

Barrett Bats Away Tough Democratic Confirmation Probing

Donald Trump 4 hours ago

Supreme Court Halts Census in Latest Twist of 2020 Count

The cat hissed at him at one point.

It was only until Burgess threw a rock that the cougar retreated. Read more at NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

Cougar
Coronavirus Pandemic Back To School Local Kids Connection NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Video Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us