A Union Pacific train carrying ethanol derailed in Waxahachie, Texas, late Monday, causing multiple cars to overturn.

According to Waxahachie city officials, the incident occurred near Monroe Street and N. Elm Street just after 11:30 p.m. on Monday night.

A total of 16 cars out of 110 jumped the tracks during the derailment, 14 of which overturned.

Officials confirmed that all of the cars contain ethanol, but they are completely contained, and no leaks have been detected.

Waxahachie City Manager Michael Scott said there is no immediate danger to the public, but crews are staying on high alert in case that changes.

The cleanup will take time and is impacting traffic.

"Early estimates are saying it could extend well into Tuesday," Scott said. "There’s some road damage on streets around the tracks that will require maintenance for the next several days. It will be a lengthy cleanup.”

At one point following the derailment, five intersections were completely blocked. Crews have since cleared some of those, but significant detours remain in downtown Waxahachie.

No injuries have been reported, and Waxahachie’s fire department remains on scene as a precaution.

Several nearby businesses, including a bank and a coffee shop, are facing delays or closures on Tuesday as a result of the derailment.

The Ellis County government center near downtown is closed to the public because it is located feet away from the train derailment, and officials are using the parking lot as a staging area. People who are coming in for car tags, tax payments, and other business are being turned away.

"A derailment like this ... I've not seen it in 23 years," Scott said. "To have train cars on their sides and this many cars affected, blocking multiple intersections ... I don't recall anything of this magnitude."