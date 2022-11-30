‘I Fought a Shark and Won': Young Girl Shares Survival Story After Attack Off Florida Coast

A 10-year-old girl is sharing her story of survival after being attacked by a shark off Florida's east coast this past weekend.

Jasmine Carney said she found herself in the presence of the shark while swimming off Hobe Sound Beach on Sunday afternoon.

"I fought a shark and won," Carney said in an interview with NBC affiliate WPTV-TV. "Something grabbed me. It looked pretty big and it was gray. It hurt, so I'm like, kick it (and) run away."

Carney's adoptive grandmother, who goes by Nana, said she was amazed after seeing what took place.

"She came running up that beach, screaming, 'Nana! Nana! Something bit me. Something bit me,'" she recalled. "And I saw all the blood and went and got a lifeguard."

The child was flown by helicopter to Palm Beach Children's Hospital, where she was treated for a severe injury to her right foot.

"There's a piece missing," said her surgeon, Dr. Nir Hus. "Luckily for her, this was the only location that she was bitten."

Hus expects the child to make a full recovery in one to two months. For now, Carney said her six-year-old brother Jackson is keeping her calm.

"He's pretty curious, so I might as well stay calm because I know he wouldn't want me to be scared, because he's the best little brother in the world," she said.