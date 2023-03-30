Idaho Prosecutors Disclose an Internal Investigation Against Officer in Bryan Kohberger Case

Idaho prosecutors disclosed evidence to Bryan Kohberger's legal team Monday that they say involves an internal affairs investigation into an officer who was part of the University of Idaho murder case.

The state filed a request for a protective order to keep the investigation out of the public, saying it wished to disclose the investigation as "potential Brady/Giglio material." It's unclear what the internal affairs inquiry involved, when it was launched or how central the officer was to the college murder investigation.

Kohberger is charged with killing four University of Idaho students: Madison Mogen, 21, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20. They were found at an off-campus residence with multiple stab wounds the morning of Nov. 13 after they returned home at about 2 a.m. from a night out.

