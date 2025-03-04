Food & Drink

IHOP is giving away free pancakes — but only for today

The one-day offer is valid only on March 4 — aka National Pancake Day.

IHOP is serving up a flippin’ fantastic deal for customers in honor of National Pancake Day.

All day long on Tuesday, March 4, the breakfast chain is giving away a free short stack of buttermilk pancakes to customers who dine in. 

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Each short stack comes with three buttermilk pancakes and the offer is limited to one freebie per customer.

Ready to enjoy the buttery goodness for free? The limited-time offer is valid between 7 a.m. — 8 p.m. at participating restaurants nationwide on March 4.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Academy Awards 18 hours ago

Cynthia Erivo reveals her relatable first stop after the 2025 Oscars

Recalls Feb 20

Millions of popular granola bars sold across the U.S. recalled due to ‘potential presence of metal'

Health & Wellness Feb 8

Are eggs safe to eat as bird flu spreads? Food to eat and avoid

Over the weekend, IHOP broke the Guinness World Records title for the most pancakes served in eight hours. The tasty feat was achieved at the Santa Monica Pier, where the chain served 25,629 pancakes on March 1 in honor of the 20th anniversary of the brand’s National Pancake Day.

Per the company, IHOP was set to donate $1 to Feeding America for every pancake served during the event.

Denny’s is also celebrating National Pancake Day

Just in case you’re not located near an IHOP, Denny’s also has a sweet deal to celebrate National Pancake Day. For just $6, customers can order all-you-can-eat buttermilk pancakes. For an extra $2, guests can add a stack of two signature pancakes to any meal.

In February, the chain restaurant announced hat it would be closing between 70-90 locations in 2025, including “some closures related to lease expirations.”

Denny’s parent company also plans to open 25-40 restaurants in the coming year. Of that number, nearly half will be Denny’s locations.

Last month, Denny’s also announced that it would be implementing surcharges on all orders including eggs amid rising egg shortages and fluctuating prices, following in the footsteps of Waffle House.

This article originally appeared on TODAY.com. Read more from TODAY:

Copyright Today Digital Originals

This article tagged under:

Food & Drink
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us