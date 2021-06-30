fireworks

9 Injured, Cars Damaged in Explosion During Seizure of Illegal Fireworks in LA

The Los Angeles Fire Department's Urban Search and Rescue task force was on scene to evaluate the structural integrity of the most heavily damaged building

Nine people were injured and several cars were damaged in an explosion following authorities' attempts to safely detonate illegal fireworks in South Los Angeles on Wednesday night.

The incident happened during a seizure and arrest of a suspect after authorities discovered about 3,000 pounds of fireworks at a residence in the 2700 block of East 27th Street, near San Pedro Street. The suspect's name was not released, and it was not immediately clear what led up to the bust.

A spokesman for the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed the incident, but had no further immediate information.

Details about the injuries from the blast were not immediately available.

The Los Angeles Fire Department's Urban Search and Rescue task force was on scene to evaluate the structural integrity of the most heavily damaged building.

The blast appeared to have blown apart a big rig, and overturned at least one car parked on the street.

