Indiana Man Fell to His Death While Filming TikTok Video on Puerto Rico Cliff, Family Says

An Indiana man died who was filming a TikTok video died when he fell off a coastal cliff in Puerto Rico, his family and officials said.

Edgar Garay, 27, was seen stumbling toward the edge of a 70-foot cliff late Sunday afternoon in Cabo Rojo, U.S. Coast Guard officials said.

Garay was with a cousin, who had warned him to stay away from the cliff's edge, Edgar's brother Carlos Garay, told NBC affiliate WTHR of Indianapolis.

"My brother has a TikTok account that he loved to upload videos to,” he told the outlet. “Unfortunately, that was what he was trying to do when he was closer to the edge than he should have been.”

Coast Guard rescue units searched for the man after a 911 call, and a local emergency dive unit located and retrieved his body Monday afternoon, officials said.

