Disturbing Video Shows Intruder Watching California Family as They Sleep

A man accused of breaking into a San Bernardino home nine weeks ago and watching family members sleeping inside their bedroom has been arrested.

Security camera video released by police shows the man standing over the couple in their bed. Their baby was in another room.

"Just standing there, staring at us," one of the homeowners, who asked not to be identified by name, told NBCLA.

The intruder then rummaged through the room, stealing a wedding ring and some cash. It was not immediately clear how the man entered the home, but the couple said a screen in their baby's room was ajar

The first thing couple did after the break-in was adopt a dog.

Police announced his arrest, but have not identified him and asked for public help to find out if he was involved in other incidents.

This suspect, who was captured on the victim's interior surveillance cameras, broke into their residence and was brazen enough to stand over them and look at them while they slept in their bed!#Burglary #Arrested #SanBernardino #SanBernardinoPD #Investigation #Suspect pic.twitter.com/W3FMJyzQvJ — San Bernardino PD (@SanBernardinoPD) April 28, 2022

The couple said the man had some parting words to the baby's nurse.

"You should lock your door. It's not safe."