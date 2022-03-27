Police ID Construction Worker Killed in Boston Parking Garage Collapse

Police have identified the man killed when a portion of a downtown Boston parking garage that was being demolished collapsed on Saturday.

Officials confirmed one person was killed and a second person was transported to an area hospital in Saturday's accident, which occurred around 5:40 p.m. at 1 Congress St.

Boston police identified the man who was killed as Peter Monsini, 51, of South Easton. No additional information was released and no further updates are anticipated Sunday.

Part of the Government Center garage came down after a concrete slab on the ninth floor collapsed, construction firm John Moriarty & Associates said in a statement. The demolition is all part of the $1.5 billion Bullfinch Redevelopment Project. The finished project is expected to include a parking garage surrounded by office and apartment buildings. The site has been under demolition for some time.

Boston Fire Commissioner Jack Dempsey told reporters that a worker who was completing demolition work in a construction vehicle fell over the side of the garage when the structure collapsed, falling eight or nine stories with a large amount of debris.

The worker was found under a pile of rubble and pronounced dead at the scene by authorities, Dempsey said.

“This is a horrible tragedy and my heart goes out to the family and loved ones of the worker,” said Boston Mayor Michelle Wu.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the worker during this terrible time," added City Councilor Ed Flynn, who represents the neighborhood. "Our prayers are wit him, his family, and I know the city will support that worker and his family. It's a difficult time, but this city sticks together -- especially during difficult times."

“Our heartfelt thoughts and condolences go out to the loved ones of the worker who lost his life,” John Moriarty & Associates said in a statement. “JMA remains committed to providing a safe and healthy workplace for all our employees and trade partners. We would like to thank the Boston Police Department and EMS for their swift response.”

The construction accident remains under investigation by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, the Suffolk District Attorney's Office and city officials.

Wu said the city will do "whatever it takes" to find out what happened.

On Sunday morning, a large area surrounding the demolition site was still blocked off by police cruisers. And officials said part of Massachusetts Avenue will be closed until Monday morning.

The construction accident had a huge impact on traffic Saturday night. The on ramp to Interstate 93 north and south were both shut down near Government Center after the collapse. There were a number of road closures near the North End and Haymarket areas as well, which made it tough for drivers.

Boston police said Sunday that all fans driving to the Boston Celtics game should expect traffic to be impacted due to Saturday's incident. They said the following roads will be closed to traffic:

Surface Road between New Chardon Street and Hanover Street. Traffic will be diverted from North Washington Street to New Chardon Street or to the Southeast Expressway.

Congress Street travelling west will be closed at Hanover Street to New Chardon Street.

Congress Street traveling east will be closed from New Chardon Street to Sudbury Street.

Sudbury Street between Congress and Surface will be closed, all traffic on Sudbury Street will be diverted to Congress St traveling east.

Additionally, the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) released a statement Sunday informing commuters that the T was suspending service through the tunnels which travel beneath the Government Center Parking Garage as safety inspections are conducted.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.