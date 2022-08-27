Irate Driver Tries to Mow Down Woman After Fight, Kills Bystander Instead: NYPD

Authorities were still looking Sunday for the woman responsible for running over an innocent bystander and killing him, moments after brawling with another woman outside a Queens deli -- and the whole tragedy was caught on camera.

Video from inside Rohan Deli in Far Rockaway appears to show the two women get into a shouting match around 7 a.m. Saturday. The women move outside where their fight escalates and another video angle captures fists flying on the crowded sidewalk in front of the store.

A flurry of punches are thrown and a wig is ripped off, but the violence doesn't end when the two separate.

One of the women, a 27-year-old, climbs into a black Honda Civic parked along the sidewalk and backs the car a few feet in order to jump the curb in an attempt to strike the other woman, NYPD officials said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Instead of striking her target, the woman slams into 59-year-old Milton Storch who had been sitting on his walker outside the doors of the deli. He was thrown to the ground and his walker was smashed to pieces.

Doctors pronounced Storch dead at St. John's Hospital, where a 37-year-old man had also been taken for minor injuries to his back.

The driver took off in the car before abandoning it and fleeing on foot, police said.