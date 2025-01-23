Technology

Is ChatGPT down? OpenAI resolves issue after brief outage

The AI chat app was down for almost an hour on Thursday morning, OpenAI confirmed.

By Logan Reardon

NBC Universal, Inc.

ChatGPT services have been restored.

Users reported an outage overnight for the AI chat app, but OpenAI confirmed that it is back up and running.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

The outage lasted from 6:33 a.m. ET to 7:23 a.m. ET as "customers experienced elevated error rates on ChatGPT and the API," according to OpenAI.

During the outage, ChatGPT visitors saw an error page rather than the usual chat options, and official apps and other integrations also appeared to be broken.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The cause of the outage has not been revealed. OpenAI put out a statement at 7:26 a.m. ET saying "The issue has been identified and a fix is being implemented." Four minutes later, they said "A fix has been implemented and we are monitoring the results." Then, by 7:43 a.m. ET, they confirmed that the issue was resolved.

ChatGPT, which launched in 2022, has more than 300 million users each week, according to OpenAI.

This article tagged under:

Technology
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us