Is haunted Annabelle doll actually missing or in Chicago? Rumors finally put to rest

Rumors that the haunted Annabelle doll went missing and may be in Chicago have surfaced amid a world tour for the doll that inspired horror films.

Now, the doll's real location has been revealed.

According to the Warren's Occult Museum, the original Annabelle doll is in her case at the museum.

"Annabelle is not missing and was never in Chicago," a TikTok for the Annabelle tour stated over the weekend.

Dan Rivera, a senior investigator with the New England Society for Psychic Research, showed viewers the doll in her case, though he noted she does plan on coming to Illinois in the fall.

"Annabelle's not missing, she's not in Chicago, alright?" Rivera said as he stood inside the museum, adding that "she never was in Chicago and she's not missing because she's right behind me."

Annabelle is expected to be at the Rock Island Roadhouse Esoteric Expo in Rock Island, Illinois, on Oct. 4. General admission to the event costs $5.

The original Annabelle doll, which served as inspiration for "The Conjuring" horror films, is a Raggedy Ann doll purchased in 1970 from a hobby store.

According to the New England Society for Psychic Research, the doll was purchased by a mother as a gift for her daughter, though the pair quickly noticed something was strange about her. The pair claimed the doll would change locations and write messages on parchment paper.

She was ultimately taken by Ed and Lorraine Warren, who were intrigued by her case.

"The Warrens had a special case built for Annabelle inside the Occult Museum, where she resides to this day," the society's website reads.

Staff from the the museum have recently taken Annabelle to various cities and events across the country on a tour.

It's not clear where or how rumors of the doll's presence in Chicago first began.