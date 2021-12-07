Alligator Seen Swimming in Massachusetts River Captured

An alligator that had been spotted swimming in the Westfield River in western Massachusetts on multiple occasions in recent months was captured on Tuesday.

The alligator was captured by a Good Samaritan, West Springfield Animal Control said in a Facebook post Tuesday afternoon. The elusive reptile is now in the custody of Massachusetts Environmental Police.

Animal control officials said the alligator "appeared to be in good condition" and will be transferred to a licensed reptile rescue.

A West Springfield resident had shot video of the alligator swimming in the river on Monday while he was fishing near the Eastern States Exposition fairgrounds, according to WWLP.

The West Springfield Environmental Committee told the television station there had been multiple alligator sightings in the Westfield River by the Morgan Sullivan Bridge dating back to the summer. The alligator is believed to be a pet that was released.

Local police said they had not received any recent reports of alligator sightings.

Massachusetts Environmental Police, Mass Wildlife and West Springfield Animal Control were all working to gather information about the alligator but were not actively searching for it.