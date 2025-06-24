Israel agrees to Trump's ‘proposal for a bilateral ceasefire'

After days of intense fighting, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that Israel has successfully completed its military operation against Iran, claiming it has eliminated key nuclear and missile threats.

Netanyahu convened Israel's security cabinet late last night to announce that the country has achieved all of its strategic objectives in Operation "Am Kalavi", and "much more."

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, Israel has neutralized what it described as a “dual immediate existential threat” posed by Iran's nuclear and ballistic missile capabilities.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Netanyahu added that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) had gained full air control over Tehran, inflicted severe damage on Iranian military leadership, and destroyed dozens of key government and military targets.

In the past 24 hours alone, the IDF reportedly struck central locations in the Iranian capital, eliminated hundreds of Basij operatives, and assassinated another senior nuclear scientist.

The Prime Minister expressed gratitude to President Donald Trump and the United States for their “support and participation” in the operation, particularly in targeting Iran’s nuclear infrastructure.

Following what Netanyahu described as “historic achievements,” Israel has agreed to Trump’s bilateral ceasefire.He warned, however, that Israel would respond forcefully to any violation of the agreement.

Israeli citizens have been urged to continue following Home Front Command directives until full compliance with the ceasefire is confirmed.

Netanyahu is expected to deliver a formal statement later today.